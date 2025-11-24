Skip to main content
Jovohn Garcia scores 18 to guide McNeese past George Washington 92-86 at Cayman Islands Classic

By AP News

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Jovohn Garcia scored 18 points to help McNeese defeat George Washington 92-86 on Sunday at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Garcia added six steals for the Cowboys (4-1). Garwey Dual scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added seven assists and six steals. Larry Johnson shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Revolutionaries (5-1) were led by Garrett Johnson, who recorded 26 points. Tre Dinkins added 16 points and Rafael Castro contributed 11 points and seven rebounds. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Revolutionaries.

Larry Johnson scored 12 points in the first half for McNeese, which led 47-39 at the break. Garcia led McNeese with 11 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

