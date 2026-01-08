Skip to main content
Grand Canyon knocks off Boise State 75-58

By AP News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jaden Henley scored 22 points as Grand Canyon beat Boise State 75-58 on Wednesday night.

Henley also contributed six rebounds for the Antelopes (9-5, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Makaih Williams added 16 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had three steals. Efe Demirel shot 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Javan Buchanan led the way for the Broncos (9-6, 1-3) with 18 points. Drew Fielder added 10 points for Boise State. Andrew Meadow finished with nine points.

Grand Canyon entered halftime up 37-27. Demirel paced the team in scoring in the first half with 13 points. Grand Canyon outscored Boise State in the second half by seven points, with Henley scoring a team-high 14 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

