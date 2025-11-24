Skip to main content
Blocker scores 18 as DePaul beats Detroit Mercy 95-75

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Layden Blocker’s 18 points helped DePaul defeat Detroit Mercy 95-75 on Sunday.

Blocker shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Blue Demons (4-2). CJ Gunn shot 6 for 12, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. N.J. Benson shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

TJ Nadeau led the Titans (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Detroit Mercy also got 10 points from Ayden Carter. Xavier Istomin-Monroe also had eight points.

DePaul took the lead for good with 5:39 left in the first half. The score was 37-29 at halftime, with Blocker racking up nine points. DePaul extended its lead to 60-38 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. Gunn scored a team-high 17 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

