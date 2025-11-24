Skip to main content
Justin Neely helps UNC Greensboro top Youngstown State 68-62 at Jacksonville Classic

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Justin Neely had 16 points and 16 rebounds in UNC Greensboro’s 68-62 victory over Youngstown State on Sunday at the Jacksonville Classic.

Neely also had three steals for the Spartans (1-5). Donald Whitehead Jr. scored 14 points and KJ Younger added 11 points and eight rebounds. The Spartans ended a five-game losing streak with the victory.

The Penguins (2-4) were led in scoring by Bryson Dawkins, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Cris Carroll added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jason Nelson had eight points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

