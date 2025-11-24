Skip to main content
Tylik Weeks, Djahi Binet lead Southern Miss past UT Martin 70-60 for Pensacola Invite title

By AP News

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tylik Weeks and Djahi Binet both finished with 14 points and Southern Mississippi defeated UT Martin 70-60 on Sunday in the championship game of the Pensacola Invitational.

Weeks also had seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (4-3). Binet shot 6 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line, adding five rebounds. Isaac Tavares had 10 points and finished 5 of 7 from the floor.

Dragos Lungu finished with 11 points for the Skyhawks (4-2). UT Martin also got 11 points and three steals from Damien King.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

