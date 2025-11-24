Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jovan Milicevic’s 21 points help Xavier defeat West Virginia 78-68 at Charleston Classic

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jovan Milicevic scored 21 points and Xavier rallied from a first-half deficit to defeat West Virginia 78-68 at the Charleston Classic on Sunday.

The Musketeers (4-3) trailed 23-15 then allowed five points over the final 9 1/2 minutes of the first half, taking a 36-28 lead at the break. Tre Carroll hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 to lead the way in the first 20 minutes.

West Virginia closed to within 44-41 with 15 1/2 minutes left in the game, but Milicevic responded with a 3-pointer and a layup and Roddie Anderson III added four points to build a 53-43 lead for Xavier.

West Virginia got as close as 66-61 near the 5-minute mark but All Wright and Filip Borovicanin buried 3-pointers to put the Musketeers back in charge. Their lead reached 13 points twice in the final minute.

Carroll scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 overall and 5 for 6 from 3-point range. Wright finished with 14 points and Anderson scored 11.

The Mountaineers (5-2) were led by Treysen Eaglestaff, who finished with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. Honor Huff added 16 points and Brenen Lorient had 11 points and three blocks. ___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.