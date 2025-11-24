Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
46.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Winthrop knocks off Jackson State 80-62

Sponsored by:
By AP News

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Logan Duncomb scored 14 points as Winthrop beat Jackson State 80-62 on Sunday night.

Duncomb shot 6 of 10 from the field for the Eagles (3-3). Seifeldin Hendawy shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Tai Hamilton shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Dorian McMillian finished with 19 points and five assists for the Tigers (0-6). Jayme Mitchell added 16 points for Jackson State. Tamarion Hoover also had 12 points and two blocks. The loss is the seventh in a row, dating to last season, for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.