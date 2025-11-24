Collins scores 40; Utah St. beats Davidson to win the Charleston Classic – Lowcountry Bracket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — MJ Collins scored a career-high and tournament-record 40 points, and Utah State beat Davidson 94-60 on Sunday night to win the Charleston Classic – Lowcountry Bracket.

Collins made 14 of 19 from the field, 8 of 12 from 3-point range, and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. The 6-foot-4 guard became the first Aggies player with a 40-point game since Jaycee Carroll scored 44 against New Mexico State on Feb. 5, 2007.

Drake Allen had 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals for Utah State (6-0). The Aggies finished 15 steals, tied for fourth most in program history. Utah State had a program-record 18 steals against Pacific on Feb. 6, 1984.

Davidson (5-1) had won its first five games of the season for the first time since 2015-16.

Hunter Adam and Robert Blums scored 14 points apiece for the Wildcats.

Collins hit 3-pointers less than a minute apart to cap an 11-3 opening run and Utah State never trailed. The Vanderbilt transfer hit four 3s and scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half to help the Aggies take a 48-30 lead into the intermission.

The Aggies shot 59% (35 of 59) overall, hit 12 of 26 (46%) from behind the arc and made 12 of 14 (86%) from the free-throw line.

