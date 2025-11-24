Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
46.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Johnson puts up 19 as Akron defeats Evansville 97-59 at Paradise Jam

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Tavari Johnson and Bowen Hardman scored 19 points apiece to help Akron defeat Evansville 97-59 on Sunday at the Paradise Jam.

Johnson shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Zips (5-1). Bowen Hardman finished 5 of 6 from 3-point range and 4 for 5 from the foul line. Amani Lyles shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Purple Aces (3-4) were led by AJ Casey, who recorded 13 points and eight rebounds. Keishon Porter and Bryce Quinet also had 13 points apiece.

Akron took the lead about 8 1/2 minutes into the game and did not trail again. Hardman led the Zips with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 44-36 at the break. Akron outscored Evansville by 30 points in the second half, and Lyles scored a team-high 16 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.