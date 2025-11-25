Skip to main content
Decker’s 23 lead Liberty past Vermont 79-73

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brett Decker Jr. had 23 points in Liberty’s 79-73 victory against Vermont on Monday.

Decker shot 7 for 11 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Flames (5-0). Zach Cleveland added 14 points while going 6 of 7 and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds and seven assists. Kaden Metheny shot 5 for 14 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

TJ Long led the way for the Catamounts (4-2) with 19 points. Gus Yalden added 17 points for Vermont. TJ Hurley finished with 15 points.

Metheny led Liberty with 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

