Decker’s 23 lead Liberty past Vermont 79-73

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brett Decker Jr. had 23 points in Liberty’s 79-73 victory against Vermont on Monday.

Decker shot 7 for 11 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Flames (5-0). Zach Cleveland added 14 points while going 6 of 7 and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds and seven assists. Kaden Metheny shot 5 for 14 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

TJ Long led the way for the Catamounts (4-2) with 19 points. Gus Yalden added 17 points for Vermont. TJ Hurley finished with 15 points.

Metheny led Liberty with 12 points in the second half.

