Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
52.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Wood scores 15 as Jacksonville beats Bethune-Cookman 69-64

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hayden Wood had 15 points in Jacksonville’s 69-64 victory against Bethune-Cookman on Monday.

Wood also contributed five rebounds for the Dolphins (3-3). Donovan Rivers added 13 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field while they also had six rebounds. Jaylen Jones shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 9 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Wildcats (2-4) were led in scoring by Jakobi Heady, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Daniel Rouzan added 12 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.