Wood scores 15 as Jacksonville beats Bethune-Cookman 69-64

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hayden Wood had 15 points in Jacksonville’s 69-64 victory against Bethune-Cookman on Monday.

Wood also contributed five rebounds for the Dolphins (3-3). Donovan Rivers added 13 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field while they also had six rebounds. Jaylen Jones shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 9 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Wildcats (2-4) were led in scoring by Jakobi Heady, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Daniel Rouzan added 12 points and six rebounds.

By The Associated Press