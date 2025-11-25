Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
49.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Siena wins 73-69 over Holy Cross

Sponsored by:
By AP News

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Justice Shoats scored 22 points as Siena beat Holy Cross 73-69 on Monday.

Shoats also had five assists and three steals for the Saints (4-2). Francis Folefac scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Tasman Goodrick shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Aiden Disu led the Crusaders (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. Holy Cross also got 10 points apiece from Tyler Boston and Gabe Warren.

Shoats put up 10 points in the first half for Siena, who went into halftime tied 39-39 with Holy Cross. Shoats scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.