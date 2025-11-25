Haleigh Timmer scores 25 as No. 24 Oklahoma State women rout Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 98-45

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Haleigh Timmer scored a season-high 25 points and No. 24 Oklahoma State rolled to a 98-45 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday night.

Timmer made 9 of 16 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and both her free throws for the Cowgirls (6-1). She added five rebounds and three of Oklahoma State’s 19 steals.

Lena Girardi scored 17 off the bench on 7-for-11 shooting with two 3-pointers for Oklahoma State. Micah Gray scored 14 with three steals. Reserve Jadyn Wooten totaled 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Achol Akot scored 11.

Girardi made two of Oklahoma State’s five 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Cowgirls cruised to a 20-7 lead after 10 minutes. The Islanders missed 8 of 11 shots in the quarter.

Timmer made both of her 3-point shots to help Oklahoma State win the second period 20-11 for a 22-point advantage at halftime.

Timmer scored seven and Wooten six in a 30-point third quarter as the Cowgirls upped their lead to 70-25.

Samora Watson led Texas A&M-CC (1-4) with 11 points and five assists. She also had eight of 34 turnovers by the Islanders, leading to 46 points for the Cowgirls off the miscues.

Oklahoma State only outshot the Islanders 47% to 41%, but the Cowgirls took 30 more shots.

Up next

Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls will take on Miami at the Cayman Islands Classic on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball