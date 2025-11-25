Samford earns 78-63 victory over Georgia State

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Dylan Faulkner’s 19 points helped Samford defeat Georgia State 78-63 on Tuesday.

Faulkner had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-4). Jaxon Pollard added 16 points while shooting 6 for 9 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had nine rebounds. Cade Norris shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Micah Tucker finished with 21 points for the Panthers (1-6). Georgia State also got 17 points and two steals from Malachi Brown. Jakai Newton also had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press