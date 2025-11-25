Skip to main content
Samford earns 78-63 victory over Georgia State

By AP News

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Dylan Faulkner’s 19 points helped Samford defeat Georgia State 78-63 on Tuesday.

Faulkner had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-4). Jaxon Pollard added 16 points while shooting 6 for 9 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had nine rebounds. Cade Norris shot 3 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Micah Tucker finished with 21 points for the Panthers (1-6). Georgia State also got 17 points and two steals from Malachi Brown. Jakai Newton also had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

