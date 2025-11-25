Skip to main content
North Alabama defeats UT Southern 92-60

By AP News

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Corneilous Williams had 16 points in North Alabama’s 92-60 win over UT Southern on Tuesday.

Williams added 10 rebounds for the Lions (3-4). Donte Bacchus scored 14 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Kevin de Kovachich shot 4 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Antonio Cochran led the Firehawks in scoring, finishing with 12 points. UT Southern also got 10 points from Mike Bell and De’Marreon Baldwin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

