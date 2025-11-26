Bond’s 20 lead Northern Iowa past Loyola Chicago 72-51

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Leon Bond III’s 20 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Loyola Chicago 72-51 on Tuesday.

Bond shot 7 of 11 from the field and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Panthers (6-0). Tristan Smith scored 12 points while going 4 of 6 and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Kyle Pock shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. Trey Campbell scored 11 points.

The Ramblers (1-6) were led in scoring by Deywilk Tavarez, who finished with nine points and six rebounds. Chuck Love III added nine points for Loyola Chicago. Justin Moore had seven points and seven rebounds.

Northern Iowa led 45-26 at halftime, with Bond racking up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press