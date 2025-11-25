Corey scores 22 in Rhode Island’s 80-65 victory against Vermont

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Myles Corey scored 22 points as Rhode Island beat Vermont 80-65 on Tuesday.

Corey also added six rebounds for the Rams (5-2). Jonah Hinton shot 6 for 17 (3 for 13 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Tyler Cochran had 13 points and shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line.

The Catamounts (4-3) were led by TJ Long, who posted 13 points. Ben Johnson added 11 points.

Rhode Island took the lead for good with 5:34 remaining in the first half. The score was 35-30 at halftime, with Corey racking up 11 points. Rhode Island extended its lead to 53-34 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. Hinton scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

