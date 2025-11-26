Skip to main content
Harper puts up 22, Oral Roberts defeats Kennesaw State 91-83

By AP News

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ty Harper and Connor Dow each scored 22 points to help Oral Roberts defeat Kennesaw State 91-83 on Tuesday.

Harper added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-5). Dow shot 8 for 12, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Jack Turner shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Owls (4-2) were led in scoring by Braedan Lue, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Simeon Cottle added 15 points for Kennesaw State. Kaden Rickard also had 14 points and three steals.

Oral Roberts entered halftime up 37-34. Dow paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Harper scored 16 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

