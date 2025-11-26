Skip to main content
Loyola Marymount wins 70-58 against Ohio

By AP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — AJ Thomas scored 15 points as Loyola Marymount beat Ohio 70-58 on Tuesday.

Thomas shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Lions (7-1). Aaron McBride scored 14 points and added eight rebounds and four steals. Myron Amey Jr. shot 3 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Aidan Hadaway finished with 12 points and two steals for the Bobcats (1-6). Jackson Paveletzke added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Thomas scored 10 points in the first half and Loyola Marymount went into the break trailing 32-31. Loyola Marymount used a 14-0 run in the second half to build a 15-point lead at 53-38 with 12:48 remaining.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

