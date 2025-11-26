Skip to main content
Parker’s 30 lead Austin Peay past Northern Illinois 77-59

By AP News

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Collin Parker put up 30 points as Austin Peay beat Northern Illinois 77-59 on Tuesday.

Parker also added eight rebounds for the Governors (4-3). Tate McCubbin scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 9 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Rashaud Marshall shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Gianni Cobb finished with 12 points for the Huskies (3-4). Makhai Valentine added 10 points and three steals for Northern Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

