Howell scores 18, McGaughey adds 14 and No. 22 Washington women beat Southern 66-40

By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Avery Howell scored 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting, Brynn McGaughy added 14 points and No. 22 Washington beat Southern 66-40 on Tuesday night.

Devin Coppinger hit a 3-pointer to cap a 16-2 run that gave Washington (6-0) a 16-4 lead with 2:07 left in the first quarter and the Jaguars trailed by double figures the rest of the way. The Huskies scored 13 consecutive points — the last nine by McGaughy — in the third quarter to push the lead to 53-29 with two minutes to go until the fourth.

Demya Porter led Southern (1-5) with 16 points and Jaylia Reed added eight.

The Jaguars shot just 26% (15 of 58) overall and hit just 1 of 12 (8%) from behind the arc.

The Huskies have limited four of their six opponents this season to 43 points or fewer.

Up next

Southern: The Jaguars play Dec. 3 at Arizona.

Washington: The Huskies host UC San Diego on Friday.

