Mark scores 19, Swain adds 18 as Texas beats D-II Chaminade 119-78 at Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Tramon Mark had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, Dailyn Swain added 18 points and nine rebounds, and Texas beat Division-II Chaminade 119-78 on Tuesday night at the Maui Invitational.

Mark hit four 3-pointers and Swain made 8 of 11 from the field. Matas Vokietaitis had 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, Jordan Pope added 15 points and eight assists, and Simeon Wilcher scored 12 points for Texas (5-2). Lassina Traore had 14 rebounds to go with nine points.

Texas shot 66% (48 of 73) overall and hit 11 of 24 (46%) from 3-point range. The Longhorns outrebounded Chaminade 59-20, and had a 72-30 advantage in points in the paint.

Nathan Medina hit 8 of 13 from 3-point range and finished with 30 points on 10-of-19 shooting for Chaminade. Nate Sasser III and Kent King added 13 points apiece.

The Silverswords scored 33 points of 25 Texas turnovers. The Longhorns have committed more turnovers in the last two games (44) than they did in the first five (39).

The Longhorns, who lost 87-86 to Arizona State in the opening round, play No. 23 North Carolina State in the fifth-place game on Wednesday.

