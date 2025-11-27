Wol scores 21 off the bench, Bowling Green knocks off VMI 81-48

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Mayar Wol scored 21 points off of the bench, Sam Towns scored 12 points and added 18 rebounds and Bowling Green beat VMI 81-48 on Wednesday at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Wol went 8 of 11 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Falcons (5-2). Josiah Shackelford finished with 12 points.

Linus Holmstrom led the Keydets (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. TJ Johnson added nine points, six rebounds and two steals for VMI. Jaylen Pazon also had nine points.

Troy Glover II l led the Falcons with nine points in the first half to help put them up 45-20 at the break. Bowling Green pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 27-point lead to 35 points. Wol scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press