Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
52.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Wol scores 21 off the bench, Bowling Green knocks off VMI 81-48

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Mayar Wol scored 21 points off of the bench, Sam Towns scored 12 points and added 18 rebounds and Bowling Green beat VMI 81-48 on Wednesday at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Wol went 8 of 11 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Falcons (5-2). Josiah Shackelford finished with 12 points.

Linus Holmstrom led the Keydets (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. TJ Johnson added nine points, six rebounds and two steals for VMI. Jaylen Pazon also had nine points.

Troy Glover II l led the Falcons with nine points in the first half to help put them up 45-20 at the break. Bowling Green pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 27-point lead to 35 points. Wol scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.