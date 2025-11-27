Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
Sponsored By:

No. 7 Maryland beats No. 16 Kentucky 74-66 in Discover Puerto Rico Classic in matchup of unbeatens

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 22 points, Yarden Garzon added 17 and No. 7 Maryland held off No. 16 Kentucky 74-66 in a matchup of unbeaten teams at the Discover Puerto Rico Classic on Wednesday night.

The Terrapins (8-0) build a 20-point lead midway through the third quarter before Kentucky (7-1) rallied. Tonie Morgan scored 12 points in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats and her layup with 48 seconds remaining cut the deficit to six points at 70-64. Maryland’s Saylor Poffenbarger and Addi Mack each made a pair of free throws in the final seconds to secure the win.

Mack finished with 15 points and Poffenbarger 12 for Maryland (8-0), which was playing its first Power 4 opponent. Smikle was 9 of 11 from the line, where the Terrapins made their first 17 and finished 21 of 23. Garzon shot 5 for 10 from 3-point range.

Morgan had 22 points and eight assists for Kentucky (7-1), which shot 6 for 8 from the line and had 20 turnovers. Asia Boone added 13 points. The Wildcats were playing a ranked opponent for their second straight game.

Maryland took control early, scoring 10 straight after the Wildcats opened the game with a pair of free throws. Smiikle made a pair of layups, Garzon drilled a 3-pointer and Mack converted a three-point play. The lead reached 11 points and was 21-12 at the end of the first.

The Terrapins led 39-28 at the half, helped by 11-for-11 shooting from the line while Kentucky went 2 for 2.

Maryland stretched the lead to 20 in the middle of the third quarter, making 5 of 7 shots, including 3 of 4 from distance. Poffenbarger’s 3 made it 55-35.

Up next

Kentucky: Closes out its tournament stay facing Morgan State on Friday.

Maryland: Faces Hofstra on Thursday to wrap up the tournament.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.