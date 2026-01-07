Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
43.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Gory’s double-double helps Fresno State get past San Jose State 70-55

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — DeShawn Gory scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Fresno State beat San Jose State 70-55 on Tuesday night.

Zaon Collins added 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Bulldogs (7-8, 1-3 Mountain West Conference), who broke a six-game skid. David Douglas Jr. finished with 13 points.

The Spartans (5-10, 0-4) were led by Melvin Bell Jr., who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Jermaine Washington added 10 points, six assists and three steals for San Jose State.

Fresno State took the lead with 17:59 left in the first half and did not trail again. Cameron Faas scored all 11 of his points in the first half to help put the Spartains up 37-24 at the break. Fresno State pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 21.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.