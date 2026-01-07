Gory’s double-double helps Fresno State get past San Jose State 70-55

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — DeShawn Gory scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Fresno State beat San Jose State 70-55 on Tuesday night.

Zaon Collins added 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Bulldogs (7-8, 1-3 Mountain West Conference), who broke a six-game skid. David Douglas Jr. finished with 13 points.

The Spartans (5-10, 0-4) were led by Melvin Bell Jr., who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. Jermaine Washington added 10 points, six assists and three steals for San Jose State.

Fresno State took the lead with 17:59 left in the first half and did not trail again. Cameron Faas scored all 11 of his points in the first half to help put the Spartains up 37-24 at the break. Fresno State pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 21.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press