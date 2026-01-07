Skip to main content
Hall puts up 18 in New Mexico’s 80-70 win against Colorado State

By AP News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jake Hall scored 18 points as New Mexico beat Colorado State 80-70 on Tuesday.

Hall shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Lobos (12-3, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Antonio Chol scored 11 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds.

Augustinas Kiudulas led the Rams (10-5, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Jase Butler added 14 points for Colorado State. Brandon Rechsteiner put up 13 points and five assists.

New Mexico took the lead with 14:39 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Miller led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to go up 39-30 at the break. New Mexico outscored Colorado State by one point in the final half, while Hall led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

