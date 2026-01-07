Isaacs scores 21 off bench, Auburn’s game-winning 3 called off as Texas A&M beats the Tigers 90-88

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 21 points off the bench for Texas A&M, and Auburn had a potential game-winning 3-pointer called off as time expired, and the Aggies rallied from a 16-point deficit for a 90-88 victory on Tuesday night.

After a scramble in the closing seconds, the Tigers’ KeShawn Murphy got a shot off from beyond the arc as time expired, but the attempt came after the buzzer and was ruled no good.

Isaacs finished the night 7 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 8 on 3-pointers, and dished out five assists to go with a block. Jacari Lane scored 15 points for the Aggies (12-3, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), while Rashaun Agee and Ruben Dominguez contributed 14 each. Both Lane and Agee had seven rebounds.

Texas A&M shot 52% overall and hit 13 3-pointers.

Auburn (9-6, 0-2) led 47-37 at halftime and extended the margin to 61-45 with 12:29 remaining. Texas A&M answered with a steady run fueled by outside shooting, taking its first lead at 8:42 when Isaacs buried a 3-pointer. The Aggies followed with back-to-back triples from Isaacs to open a five-point cushion.

Keyshawn Hall kept Auburn within striking distance down the stretch, scoring repeatedly on putbacks and free throws in the final minute.

Hall finished with 32 points and 12 rebounds for Auburn and Kevin Overton added 16. The Tigers were 23 of 31 from the free-throw line but struggled from long range, shooting 7 of 26.

Up next

Auburn hosts No. 15 Arkansas on Saturday.

Texas A&M faces Oklahoma on Saturday.

