Walker’s 28 points help Wyoming defeat UNLV 98-66

By AP News

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Leland Walker had 28 points in Wyoming’s 98-66 win over UNLV on Tuesday night.

Walker shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Cowboys (11-4, 2-2 Mountain West Conference). Walker scored 13 points in the first half to help the Cowboys build a 48-26 halftime lead.

Khaden Bennett added 13 points and seven rebounds for Wyoming. Damarion Dennis finished with 12 points.

Kimani Hamilton led the way for the Rebels (7-7, 2-1) with 19 points and six rebounds. Tyrin Jones added 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and four blocks for UNLV. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

