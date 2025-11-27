Jones scores 35, hits 2 late free throws, Wagner knocks off Manhattan 103-101 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Jones made two free throws with three seconds left in overtime and 35 points to lead Wagner past Manhattan 103-101 on Wednesday.

Jones added six rebounds and six assists for the Seahawks (1-5). Sam Smith added 14 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor and also had six rebounds. Jaden Baker went 5 of 12 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Devin Dinkins finished with 25 points, five assists and two steals for the Jaspers (3-4). Jaden Winston added 21 points and four assists for Manhattan. Fraser Roxburgh also had 17 points and four assists.

Up next

Up next for Wagner is a matchup Tuesday with Maryland on the road. Manhattan visits Army on Saturday.

By The Associated Press