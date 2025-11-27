Heidbreder scores 27, Fresno State defeats Pepperdine 76-53

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Jake Heidbreder’s 27 points helped Fresno State defeat Pepperdine 76-53 in the Acrisure Series on Wednesday.

Heidbreder added five rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (6-2). DeShawn Gory scored 11 points and added seven rebounds. Zaon Collins had 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Waves (3-4) were led in scoring by Javon Cooley, who finished with 15 points and two steals.

Collins scored seven points in the first half and Fresno State went into halftime trailing 35-27. Heidbreder scored 20 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Fresno State to a 23-point victory.

By The Associated Press