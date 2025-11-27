DJ Dudley’s game-winner leads Louisiana Tech over Indiana State, 75-73

RUSTON, La. (AP) — DJ Dudley led Louisiana Tech with 17 points, including the game-winning jump shot with two seconds left, and the Bulldogs knocked off Indiana State 75-73 on Wednesday.

Dudley shot 7 of 14 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (3-2). AJ Bates scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Scooter Williams Jr. finished with 12 points.

The Sycamores (4-3) were by Xavier Hall, who finished with 17 points and five assists. Camp Wagner added 15 points for Indiana State. Markus Harding also had 14 points and two steals.

Louisiana Tech went into the half ahead of Indiana State 37-26. Bates scored 11 points in the half. Dudley led Louisiana Tech with 12 points in the second half, including the game-winner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press