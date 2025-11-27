Skip to main content
Abelman’s 20 lead Northern Arizona past Southeast Missouri State 79-72

By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Abelman scored 20 points as Northern Arizona beat Southeast Missouri State 79-72 on Wednesday.

Abelman went 7 of 13 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Lumberjacks (4-2). Zack Davidson scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line and added eight rebounds. Traivar Jackson shot 7 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Redhawks (2-5) were led by Braxton Stacker, who recorded 15 points and two steals. Southeast Missouri State also got 14 points from Brendan Terry.

Northern Arizona takes on South Dakota State at home on Wednesday, and Southeast Missouri State hosts Lipscomb on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

