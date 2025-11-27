Cottle, Kennesaw State take down FGCU 102-100 in OT

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Simeon Cottle scored 33 points, including 11 in the overtime, and Kennesaw State defeated FGCU 102-100 in the Tarpon Bay Division of Coconut Hoops on Wednesday.

Cottle shot 7 for 13 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 14 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Owls (5-2). Braedan Lue scored 19 points while going 7 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added eight rebounds. RJ Johnson shot 4 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (5-3) were led by Jordan Ellerbee, who posted 42 points and two steals. J.R. Konieczny added 28 points, eight rebounds and two steals for FGCU. Rahmir Barno finished with 14 points, eight assists and three steals.

Cottle put up 13 points in the first half for Kennesaw State, who led 45-44 at halftime. Kennesaw State was outscored by one point in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 80-80. Cottle scored 11 overtime points while hitting a 3-pointer and going 8 for 8 from the line. The Owls led 102-97 before Konieczny, who scored 13 points in overtime, finished the game with a 3-pointer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press