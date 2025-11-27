Skip to main content
Julius Thedford scores 15 as Memphis takes down Southern Illinois 74-58

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Julius Thedford led Memphis past Southern Illinois on Wednesday with 15 points off of the bench in a 74-58 win.

Thedford added six rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (2-4). Dug McDaniel added 15 points and five assists. Aaron Bradshaw had 14 points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line.

The Salukis (3-4) were led in scoring by Jalen Haynes, who finished with 10 points.

Memphis took the lead for good with 19:03 remaining in the first half. The score was 42-29 at halftime, with McDaniel racking up 11 points. Memphis extended its lead to 63-42 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Bradshaw scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

