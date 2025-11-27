Skip to main content
Idaho secures 78-64 victory over CSU Northridge

By AP News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Biko Johnson’s 23 points helped Idaho defeat CSU Northridge 78-64 in the Holiday Hoops Classic on Wednesday.

Johnson added six rebounds for the Vandals (4-2). Jackson Rasmussen scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Brickner went 5 of 9 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Matadors (3-3) were led by Larry Hughes Jr., who recorded 17 points and two steals. Josiah Davis added 16 points and five assists for CSU Northridge. Josh O’Garro had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Up next

Both teams next play Friday. Idaho squares off against Sam Houston and CSU Northridge plays Idaho State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

