Hall scores 24 as New Mexico beats Alabama State 93-87

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jake Hall scored 24 points as New Mexico beat Alabama State 93-87 on Wednesday.

Hall finished 7 of 12 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line for the Lobos (5-2). Deyton Albury scored 18 points and added five assists. Antonio Chol shot 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Hornets (3-5) were led in scoring by Asjon Anderson, who finished with 30 points, four assists and two steals. Micah Simpsom added 18 points and four assists for Alabama State. Jerquarius Stanback finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Up next

New Mexico’s next game is Monday against New Mexico Highlands at home, and Alabama State visits UT Martin on Sunday.

