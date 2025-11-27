Skip to main content
Wyoming defeats Denver 101-59

By AP News

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Leland Walker’s 16 points helped Wyoming defeat Denver 101-59 on Wednesday.

Walker shot 6 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Cowboys (6-1). Khaden Bennett scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Nasir Meyer had 14 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Pioneers (2-5) were led in scoring by Carson Johnson, who finished with 16 points. Denver also got 10 points and 10 rebounds from Gabe Oldham.

Wyoming’s next game is Sunday against Texas Tech on the road, and Denver hosts Eastern Washington on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

