Foxwell, George score 19, Portland downs Long Beach State 93-73

By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Joel Foxwell and reserve Timo George both scored 19 points to help Portland to a 93-73 victory against Long Beach State on Wednesday.

George had six rebounds for the Pilots (5-3). Joel Foxwell scored 19 points and added five rebounds and seven assists. Matus Hronsky had 16 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Petar Majstorovic led the Beach (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Cole Farrell added 13 points for Long Beach State. Christian Jones also recorded 12 points.

Up next

Up next for Portland is a matchup Monday with Stanford on the road. Long Beach State hosts San Diego on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

