McHenry scores 27 points, Brown hits late FTs to lift Utah over Ole Miss 75-74 at Acrisure Classic

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Don McHenry scored a season-high 27 points, and Terrence Brown made a pair of free throws with 4.4 seconds left to give Utah a 75-74 victory over Mississippi on Wednesday night in a consolation game at the Acrisure Classic.

Ole Miss (5-2), which lost to Iowa 74-69 on Tuesday, didn’t get a shot off in the final seconds.

The Rebels trailed by 14 points in the second half and later used a 13-2 run to take a 69-67 lead with 3:38 to play. Ilias Kamardine scored seven points during the stretch. It stayed a one-possession game, with McHenry’s 3-pointer giving the Utes a 73-72 lead with 1:12 remaining.

Kamardine answered with a hook shot with 57 seconds left for the Rebels, and Malik Dia blocked Brown’s layup attempt on the other end. But on the Rebels’ final possession, Eduardo Klafke missed a 3-pointer before Brown sealed it at the line.

McHenry was 10 of 15 from the floor and made five 3-pointers for Utah (6-2), which ended a two-game skid. Brown finished with 14 points and Josh Hayes had 10.

Dia scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots to lead Ole Miss. Kamardine added 15 points for the Rebels. Patton Pinkins scored 14 points and AJ Storr had 10.

Ole Miss shot 50% (28 of 56) overall but Utah made six more shots (10 of 19) from long range.

Utah lead the series 3-0 with wins in 2008 and 2017.

Up next

Ole Miss hosts Miami on Tuesday.

Utah plays at California on Tuesday.

___

