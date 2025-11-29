Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mizell puts up 14, Tarleton State knocks off Midwestern State 67-57

Sponsored by:
By AP News

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jordan Mizell scored 14 points as Tarleton State beat Midwestern State 67-57 on Friday.

Mizell had five steals for the Texans (5-3). Cam McDowell scored 13 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds. Freddy Hicks had 11 points and shot 3 of 11 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

The Mustangs were led by Orlando Horton Jr., who recorded 18 points and three steals. Davyon Butler added 10 points for Midwestern State. Terrance Ramirez finished with nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.