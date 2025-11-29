Manning, Coleman combine for 35 off the bench as Sam Houston beats Idaho 94-68

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Isaiah Manning and Jacobe Coleman combined for 35 points off the bench to lead Sam Houston past Idaho on Friday in a 94-68 win.

Manning had 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bearkats (5-2). Coleman scored 17 points, going 6 of 7 (5 for 6 from 3-point range). Justin Begg shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points — all in the second half — with seven assists and two steals.

Jack Payne finished with 14 points for the Vandals (4-3). Idaho also got 12 points from Jackson Rasmussen. Brody Rowbury had 11 points.

Coleman scored eight points in the first half and Sam Houston went into the break trailing 40-37.

Sam Houston used a 14-2 second-half run to come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 63-53 with 11:43 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.