Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Fog
42.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sellers scores 17, leads No. 22 Washington women in 67-50 win over UC San Diego

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 17 points to lead No. 22 Washington to a 67-50 win over UC San Diego on Friday night.

Sellers was 5-of-13 shooting and 3 of 7 behind the arc with five rebounds and four assists for the Huskies (7-0). Avery Howell scored 15 points, shooting 4 of 8 from behind the arc. Sellers and Howell each had nine second-half points.

Washington had 50-27 rebounding advantage, leading to an 11-3 advantage on second-chance points. They had 32 points from their bench, compared to two for the Tritons (3-4). Brynn McGaughy had 10 points off the bench, and Elle Ladine and Sienna Harvey each had nine.

Rosa Smith scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half on 6-of 8-shooting — 2 of 3 from deep — for the Tritons. UC San Diego used a 14-0 run starting at the 7:17 mark of the first quarter for a 21-12 lead. Erin Condron was the game’s leading rebounder, and tallied 15 points and 15 rebounds with three steals and two blocks.

The Tritons led 30-27 at halftime. It’s the first time this season that Washington has trailed at halftime.

The Huskies ended the game on an 8-0 run to cap a 14-5 fourth quarter.

Up next

San Diego: The Tritons will face Portland State on the road on Sunday.

Washington: The Huskies will host San Jose State on Monday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.