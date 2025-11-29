Sellers scores 17, leads No. 22 Washington women in 67-50 win over UC San Diego

SEATTLE (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 17 points to lead No. 22 Washington to a 67-50 win over UC San Diego on Friday night.

Sellers was 5-of-13 shooting and 3 of 7 behind the arc with five rebounds and four assists for the Huskies (7-0). Avery Howell scored 15 points, shooting 4 of 8 from behind the arc. Sellers and Howell each had nine second-half points.

Washington had 50-27 rebounding advantage, leading to an 11-3 advantage on second-chance points. They had 32 points from their bench, compared to two for the Tritons (3-4). Brynn McGaughy had 10 points off the bench, and Elle Ladine and Sienna Harvey each had nine.

Rosa Smith scored 15 of her 19 points in the first half on 6-of 8-shooting — 2 of 3 from deep — for the Tritons. UC San Diego used a 14-0 run starting at the 7:17 mark of the first quarter for a 21-12 lead. Erin Condron was the game’s leading rebounder, and tallied 15 points and 15 rebounds with three steals and two blocks.

The Tritons led 30-27 at halftime. It’s the first time this season that Washington has trailed at halftime.

The Huskies ended the game on an 8-0 run to cap a 14-5 fourth quarter.

Up next

San Diego: The Tritons will face Portland State on the road on Sunday.

Washington: The Huskies will host San Jose State on Monday.

