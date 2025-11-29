Skip to main content
Grant nets 19, Toomey 18 and No. 21 North Carolina women pull away from Columbia to go 3-0 in Cancun

By AP News

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Lanie Grant scored 19 points, Ciera Toomey added 18 and No. 21 North Carolina dominated the fourth quarter to defeat Columbia 80-63 on Saturday to go 3-0 in the Cancun Challenge.

Up eight entering the fourth, the Tar Heels turned an eight-point game into a blowout despite a rough day at the foul line. They were 7 of 16 on free throws but 34 of 59 (58%) from the field.

Elina Aarnisalo scored 15 points for North Carolina (8-1). Indya Nivar, who had the program’s second triple double on Thursday, had 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals with no turnovers. Nyla Harris added 10 points.

Riley Weiss had 21 points for the Lions (4-4). Perri Page had 13 points and Susie Rafiu 11.

Columbia was within 10 in the middle of the fourth quarter, but a 9-0 run wrapped it up. North Carolina was 9 of 16 from the field to 1 of 11 for Columbia, which also had five turnovers.

Up next

North Carolina plays at No. 4 Texas on Thursday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Columbia plays at Manhattan on Wednesday.

