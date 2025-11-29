Rittenhouse rushes, catches TDs, Illinois State defeats SE Louisiana 21-3 in FCS first round

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse caught and ran for touchdowns as Illinois State took down Southeastern Louisiana 21-3 in an FCS first-round playoff game on Saturday.

The unseeded Redbirds (9-4) advance to the second round of the playoffs for the second straight season with the win, and will travel to face reigning FCS champion and No. 1 seed North Dakota State on Dec. 6.

Rittenhouse’s 6-yard rush on a QB keeper put Illinois State up early in the first quarter. He added a 1-yard reception from wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz in the third to extend the lead. It was his fourth career receiving score.

Seth Glatz added a 1-yard rush late in the fourth to put the game on ice and send the Redbirds to the second round.

Illinois State’s defense was dominant, grabbing four interceptions on the day. Mason Kaplan had two picks, and Tye Niekamp led with 13 total tackles, one sack, and one interception.

Guillermo Garcia Rodriguez hit a 40-yard field goal for 16th-seeded Southeastern Louisiana’s only scoring. The Lions conclude their season at 9-4.

