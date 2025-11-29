Esmeraldo scores 22, Lipscomb downs Southeast Missouri State 88-77

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Mateo Esmeraldo’s 22 points helped Lipscomb defeat Southeast Missouri State 88-77 on Saturday.

Esmeraldo also had five assists and four steals for the Bisons (4-4). Ethan Duncan scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Charlie Williams went 5 of 12 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Redhawks (2-6) were led in scoring by Braxton Stacker, who finished with 24 points, six rebounds and four assists. Southeast Missouri State also got 19 points from BJ Ward, and Brendan Terry recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press