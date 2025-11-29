Jackson scores 2 TDs, leads UAB to 31-24 win over Tulsa with 39 players unavailable

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jevon Jackson rushed for two touchdowns, including the game-winning score, and Jalen Kitna threw two touchdown passes in UAB’s 31-24 win over Tulsa on Saturday, in the season finale for both teams.

Jackson put UAB ahead on a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:40 remaining, capping a 10-play, 90-yard drive. It was UAB’s first lead since the 7:51 mark of the second quarter.

The win is UAB’s first road win since 2022 and comes after UAB player Daniel Mincey was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder against two teammates in a stabbing incident prior to last week’s game against South Florida. UAB listed 39 players as out on Saturday, with many opting out of playing after the incident.

Kitna found Iverson Hooks for an 18-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter to put the Blazers (4-8, 2-6 American Athletic) up 7-0.

Hooks caught five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown. He finished the season with 72 receptions, passing Roddy White for the third-most receptions in a single season for UAB. He also finished sixth in program history with 927 receiving yards on the season.

Kitna found his second score to Brandon Hawkins Jr., tying the game at 17 in the early third quarter. Kitna was 14-of-17 passing for 166 yards.

Baylor Hayes gave the Golden Hurricane a 10-7 lead on a 1-yard pass to Jewlyen Roberts. He was 11 of 22 for 159 yards and an interception. Ajay Allen rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown. Braylin Presley also rushed for a score and had 46 yards rushing.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football