Smith has 28 off the bench in East Tennessee State’s 80-57 victory against Central Arkansas

By AP News

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Smith scored 28 points off the bench as East Tennessee State beat Central Arkansas 80-57 on Saturday.

Smith was 10-of-16 shooting and hit 7 of 13 attempts on 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds and two steals for the Buccaneers (6-1).

Brian Taylor II scored 14 points and notched a triple-double with 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals. Cam Morris III had 14 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line.

The Buccaneers took a 37-30 lead at the half after an 11-0 run over more than three minutes at the end of the half. Central Arkansas was shut out for more than four minutes to start the second half, leading to a 46-30 lead for East Tennessee State.

Luke Moore finished with 13 points for the Bears (3-5). Camren Hunter added 10 points for Central Arkansas. Truman Byrne had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

