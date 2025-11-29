Smith has 28 off the bench in East Tennessee State’s 80-57 victory against Central Arkansas

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Smith scored 28 points off the bench as East Tennessee State beat Central Arkansas 80-57 on Saturday.

Smith was 10-of-16 shooting and hit 7 of 13 attempts on 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds and two steals for the Buccaneers (6-1).

Brian Taylor II scored 14 points and notched a triple-double with 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and four steals. Cam Morris III had 14 points and shot 6 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line.

The Buccaneers took a 37-30 lead at the half after an 11-0 run over more than three minutes at the end of the half. Central Arkansas was shut out for more than four minutes to start the second half, leading to a 46-30 lead for East Tennessee State.

Luke Moore finished with 13 points for the Bears (3-5). Camren Hunter added 10 points for Central Arkansas. Truman Byrne had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.