Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
55.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kody Clouet scores 21 for Winthrop in 101-79 win over South Carolina State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kody Clouet scored 21 points as Winthrop beat South Carolina State 101-79 on Saturday.

Clouet added five rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (4-4). Logan Duncomb scored 19 points while going 8 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Tommy Kamarad shot 7 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

The Bulldogs (0-8) were led by Noah Treadwell, who recorded 17 points coming off the bench. Owen Bronston Jr. added 14 points for South Carolina State. Chris Parker also had 13 points. The loss was the Bulldogs’ eighth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.