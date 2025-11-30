Kody Clouet scores 21 for Winthrop in 101-79 win over South Carolina State

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Kody Clouet scored 21 points as Winthrop beat South Carolina State 101-79 on Saturday.

Clouet added five rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (4-4). Logan Duncomb scored 19 points while going 8 of 11 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Tommy Kamarad shot 7 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

The Bulldogs (0-8) were led by Noah Treadwell, who recorded 17 points coming off the bench. Owen Bronston Jr. added 14 points for South Carolina State. Chris Parker also had 13 points. The loss was the Bulldogs’ eighth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press