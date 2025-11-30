Amadi scores 21 as Mount St. Mary’s takes down Howard 79-75

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Justin Amadi scored 21 points to lead Mount St. Mary’s past Howard 79-75 on Saturday.

Amadi had 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-6) and was 7 of 12 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Luke McEldon added 14 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field with nine rebounds. Arlandus Keyes added 10 points.

The Mountaineers took a slim, 45-43 lead into the half, leading by as much as 13, but allowing an 8-0 run late in the half.

Alex Cotton led the way for the Bison (4-5) with 15 points and four steals. Danas Kazakevicius, Cam Gillus and Bryce Harris all had 13 points each. Kazakevicius had seven rebounds and two blocks. Gillus and Harris each had five rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.