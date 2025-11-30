Vartiainen’s 17 help Weber State beat UMKC 82-61

Skip to main content
By AP News

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Viljami Vartiainen had 17 points in Weber State’s 82-61 victory against Kansas City on Saturday.

Vartiainen shot 6 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (3-4). Edwin Suarez scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds. Trevor Henning shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Jerome Palm finished with 13 points for the Roos (1-6). Jayson Petty added 13 points and four assists for UMKC. CJ Evans finished with 11 points and two steals. The Roos’ losing streak is six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

